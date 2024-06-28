Trifecta Gold Secures $1.48M for Exploration

Trifecta Gold (TSE:TG) has released an update.

Trifecta Gold Ltd. has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, raising $1.48 million through the sale of nearly 10 million units at $0.15 each, which includes share purchase warrants. The funding will support exploration activities at the company’s mineral properties and general corporate purposes. Notably, company insiders have invested in the placement, adhering to regulatory requirements for related party transactions.

For further insights into TSE:TG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.