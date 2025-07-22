Trifast Releases 2025 Annual Report and Announces AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Trifast ( (GB:TRI) ) is now available.

Trifast plc has announced the availability of its 2025 Annual Report and financial statements, which are now accessible on their website. The report, along with the Notice of Meeting and Form of Proxy, has been distributed to shareholders, and the Annual General Meeting is scheduled for September 11, 2025. This release underscores Trifast’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement, while also highlighting its strategic focus on sustainable growth and customer success through its advanced engineering and manufacturing capabilities.

Spark’s Take on GB:TRI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TRI is a Neutral.

Trifast’s overall stock score reflects a mix of financial challenges and positive signals. Declining revenues and negative profitability weigh heavily on the score, but a strong balance sheet and improved cash flow provide stability. Bearish technical indicators suggest caution, yet insider buying offers a positive outlook. Negative valuation metrics are mitigated by a reasonable dividend yield, presenting a balanced perspective for potential investors.

More about Trifast

Trifast plc is a global leader in engineered fastening supply chain solutions, celebrating over 50 years in business. The company specializes in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality engineered fastenings and Category ‘C’ components for major global assembly industries. With operations in the UK, Ireland, Asia, Europe, and North America, Trifast serves a diverse range of industries including Automotive, Smart Infrastructure, and Medical Equipment, providing comprehensive support from concept design to global logistics.

Average Trading Volume: 179,931

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £97.63M

