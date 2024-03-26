Tricon Residential Showcases Sustainable Progress

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) has released an update.

Tricon Residential Inc. has released its 2023 Annual Sustainability Report, highlighting its dedication to social responsibility and its achievements in providing a high-quality living experience. The report proudly announces surpassing sustainability targets from 2020 to 2022 and the launch of new three-year KPIs, alongside initiatives such as employee training programs, credit-building for residents, and a down payment assistance program that aids residents in becoming homeowners.

For further insights into TSE:TCN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.