TriCo Bancshares Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings Growth

Trico Bancshares ( (TCBK) ) has provided an announcement.

TriCo Bancshares, a financial institution based in Chico, California, reported a net income of $34.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, marking a significant increase from the previous quarter and the same period last year. The company’s financial performance was bolstered by an increase in net interest income and loan balances, despite a decrease in deposit balances. The management anticipates continued growth and positive operating leverage, with a focus on executing long-term strategies and maintaining a strong loan-to-deposit ratio, which is expected to drive future revenue and earnings growth.

Trico Bancshares’ overall score is primarily driven by its strong financial performance and attractive valuation. However, technical indicators suggest weak momentum, which could pose short-term challenges. The absence of recent earnings call data and corporate events limits further insights into the company’s immediate prospects.

