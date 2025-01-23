TriCo Bancshares Reports Stable Q4 2024 Earnings

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Trico Bancshares ( (TCBK) ) has shared an announcement.

TriCo Bancshares reported a net income of $29.0 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.88 for the fourth quarter of 2024, showing stability compared to the previous quarter. The company experienced growth in loan and deposit balances, alongside an increase in net interest margin despite reductions in the Federal Funds rate, positioning itself for future opportunities in the financial sector.

TriCo Bancshares operates in the financial services industry, providing a range of banking products and services primarily through its subsidiary, Tri Counties Bank. The company is focused on serving communities in California, with a commitment to strong stakeholder value and adaptability in a changing financial landscape.

YTD Price Performance: 0.39%

Average Trading Volume: 117,332

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.43B

