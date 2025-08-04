Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd. Reports Estimated NTA Backing

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd. ( (AU:TGF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd. announced its estimated net tangible assets (NTA) backing per share as of August 1, 2025, with a pre-tax value of $2.04 and a post-tax value of $2.11. These figures are indicative and based on previous monthly reports and estimated equity performance, with private credit and unlisted assets not valued weekly. The announcement highlights the company’s ongoing financial performance and provides stakeholders with an insight into its asset valuation, although it cautions that these figures are unaudited and subject to change.

More about Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd.

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd. operates in the natural resources sector, focusing on investment management. The company provides financial services related to equities and private credit, with a market focus on natural resource investments.

Average Trading Volume: 142,142

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

