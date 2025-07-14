Tribe Property Technologies Lists Warrants on TSX Venture Exchange

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tribe Property Technologies ( (TSE:TRBE) ) has shared an announcement.

Tribe Property Technologies has announced the listing of its warrants on the TSX Venture Exchange, following a successful public offering that raised approximately $5.75 million. This move is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and provide stakeholders with new investment opportunities, pending final approval from the TSXV.

More about Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe Property Technologies is a property technology company that is revolutionizing the traditional property management industry. It employs a tech-forward approach to streamline and digitize operations, serving a broad range of stakeholders. The company focuses on acquiring and transforming businesses within the fragmented North American property management sector, enhancing customer acquisition, retention, and offering value-added services.

Average Trading Volume: 19,630

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$14.83M

