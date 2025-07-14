Tribe Property Technologies Lists Warrants on TSX Venture Exchange

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
Tribe Property Technologies ( (TSE:TRBE) ) has shared an announcement.
Tribe Property Technologies has announced the listing of its warrants on the TSX Venture Exchange, following a successful public offering that raised approximately $5.75 million. This move is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and provide stakeholders with new investment opportunities, pending final approval from the TSXV.
The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:TRBE) stock is a Buy with a C$0.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tribe Property Technologies stock, see the TSE:TRBE Stock Forecast page.
More about Tribe Property Technologies
Tribe Property Technologies is a property technology company that is revolutionizing the traditional property management industry. It employs a tech-forward approach to streamline and digitize operations, serving a broad range of stakeholders. The company focuses on acquiring and transforming businesses within the fragmented North American property management sector, enhancing customer acquisition, retention, and offering value-added services.
Average Trading Volume: 19,630
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: C$14.83M
