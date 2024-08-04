Trendlines Group Shares Growth and Updates

Trendlines Group (SG:42T) has released an update.

Trendlines Group Ltd. is excited to announce a proposed subscription for over 76 million new shares at a price of s$0.06 each, alongside key developments in its portfolio companies, including executive appointments and recognition in industry publications. Investors can anticipate the company’s financial results for the first half of 2024, which will be released around August 7, 2024, and are invited to subscribe to Trendlines’ newsletter for further updates and information.

