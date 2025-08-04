Trendlines Group Announces Key Corporate Updates and Portfolio Achievements

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Trendlines Group ( (SG:42T) ).

Trendlines Group Ltd. has announced a series of corporate updates, including the scheduling of a Special General Meeting on 6 August 2025, following their Rights Issue announcement. The company is also preparing to release its financial results for the first half of the year by 14 August 2025. Additionally, PregnanTech Ltd., one of Trendlines’ portfolio companies, was featured in In Vivo magazine for its device aimed at preventing preterm births, highlighting the company’s ongoing impact in the medical technology sector.

More about Trendlines Group

Trendlines Group Ltd. operates in the healthcare and medical technology industry, focusing on developing and investing in innovative solutions and devices. The company is involved in nurturing and growing its portfolio companies, which are primarily engaged in creating impactful medical technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 987,936

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$36.86M

