Trellus Health Secures Key CRO Contract and Preferred Vendor Status

Trellus Health PLC ( (GB:TRLS) ) has issued an update.

Trellus Health PLC has signed a 12-month contract with a leading global Clinical Research Organisation (CRO) to enhance recruitment and enrollment for a mid-stage clinical trial in immunology and inflammation. This contract marks a strategic move in the clinical trials sector, with Trellus TrialSet™ designed to improve participant readiness and retention through resilience-based methodologies. Additionally, Trellus Health has been granted preferred vendor status by another major CRO, reinforcing its position in the clinical trials vertical and providing access to a broader client base, although not immediately impacting revenue.

More about Trellus Health PLC

Trellus Health PLC is a healthcare company focused on providing value-based innovative solutions for managing chronic conditions. It offers Trellus Elevate®, a digital platform integrating data analytics with personalized resilience programs to help patients manage complex chronic conditions, particularly gastrointestinal issues like Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). The company’s approach significantly reduces hospitalizations and emergency room visits, indicating its potential utility across various chronic conditions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,276,637

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.21M

