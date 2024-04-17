Trellus Health Reports Shift in Major Holdings

Trellus Health PLC (GB:TRLS) has released an update.

Trellus Health PLC has announced a significant change in share ownership, with Harwood Capital LLP’s voting rights decreasing from 10.76% to 9.49% as of April 16, 2024. The notification, which includes both direct and indirect holdings, reflects a reduction in control over 15.3 million voting rights by the investment management firm. This shift in share distribution is a notable event for shareholders and potential investors, signaling changes in the company’s investor landscape.

