Trelleborg Enhances Shareholder Value with Strategic Buyback Program

Trelleborg AB ( ($SE:TREL.B) ) has provided an announcement.

Trelleborg AB announced the repurchase of 110,000 series B shares as part of its ongoing buyback program aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure and enhancing shareholder value. This initiative is part of a larger program to buy back up to 7.5 million shares, with the intent to cancel most of them in future, except those needed for the Performance Share Program 2025/2027. The buybacks are conducted under EU regulations and involve transactions on Nasdaq Stockholm.

More about Trelleborg AB

Trelleborg is a global leader in engineered polymer solutions, leveraging materials and applications expertise to offer a broad range of applications. The company operates in three main business areas: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Medical Solutions, and Trelleborg Sealing Solutions. In 2024, Trelleborg reported annual sales of approximately SEK 34 billion and operates in around 40 countries. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap.

