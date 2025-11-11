TreeHouse Foods Reports Q3 2025 Results Amid Acquisition

TreeHouse Foods ( (THS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information TreeHouse Foods presented to its investors.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a leading private brands snacking and beverage manufacturer in North America, known for its focus on customer engagement and operational efficiencies to drive growth in its sector. In its third quarter of 2025, TreeHouse Foods reported net sales of $840.3 million, a slight increase from the previous year, but faced a significant net loss of $265.8 million due to a non-cash goodwill impairment loss of $289.7 million. The company’s adjusted EBITDA stood at $91.6 million, reflecting a decrease from the previous year, primarily influenced by macroeconomic consumption trends and planned margin management actions.

The company’s financial performance in the third quarter was marked by a marginal increase in net sales driven by favorable pricing and business acquisitions, despite a decline in volume/mix due to broader economic trends and strategic business exits. Gross profit improved to 18.8% of net sales, aided by insurance recoveries and supply chain savings, although operating expenses surged due to the goodwill impairment and restructuring costs.

TreeHouse Foods also reported a decrease in total other expenses, benefiting from favorable changes in hedging activities, although interest expenses rose due to increased borrowings. The company’s effective tax rate dropped significantly, influenced by non-deductible impairment charges and changes in executive compensation.

Looking ahead, TreeHouse Foods has announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by Investindustrial for $2.9 billion, leading to the withdrawal of its financial guidance and the cancellation of its scheduled conference call. This strategic move marks a significant transition for the company, as it prepares for new ownership and potential changes in its operational focus.

