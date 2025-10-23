Tree Island Steel to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tree Island Steel ( (TSE:TSL) ) has shared an announcement.

Tree Island Steel announced it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on November 13, 2025. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:TSL) stock is a Hold with a C$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tree Island Steel stock, see the TSE:TSL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:TSL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TSL is a Neutral.

Tree Island Steel’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by declining revenue, profitability, and cash flow issues. Technical analysis provides a neutral outlook, while valuation concerns are mitigated by a reasonable dividend yield. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits further insights.

More about Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel, headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia, has been producing wire products since 1964 for various industrial, residential, commercial, and agricultural applications. The company’s product line includes galvanized wire, bright wire, fasteners, stucco reinforcing products, concrete reinforcing mesh, fencing, and other fabricated wire products, marketed under several brand names.

Average Trading Volume: 7,355

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$69.48M

