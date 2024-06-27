Treatment.com AI Plans Share-Based Debt Resolution

Treatment.com International (TSE:TRUE) has released an update.

Treatment.com AI Inc. is poised to address a CAD$650,000 debt by issuing 1,160,715 common shares, valued at $0.56 per share, to its creditors. The proposed Debt Settlement will include a mandatory four-month statutory hold and an additional voluntary six-month hold on the newly issued securities. This move aims to streamline the company’s financial obligations without offering or soliciting securities in the United States.

For further insights into TSE:TRUE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.