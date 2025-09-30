Treasure Global, Inc. Delays Yearly Report Filing

Treasure Global, Inc. ( (TGL) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Treasure Global, Inc. has filed a Form 12b-25 to notify the delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending June 30, 2025. The primary reason for the delay is the additional time required by the company’s auditor to complete the audit of the annual financial statements. The company anticipates that the report will be filed on or before the 15th calendar day following the original due date. There are no expected significant changes in financial results from the previous fiscal year. Treasure Global, Inc. is committed to ensuring compliance and has authorized Carlson Thow to sign the notification on its behalf.

The most recent analyst rating on (TGL) stock is a Hold with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Treasure Global, Inc. stock, see the TGL Stock Forecast page.

Treasure Global, Inc. is facing significant financial and technical challenges. The most impactful factors are the company’s weak financial performance characterized by declining revenue, persistent losses, and liquidity issues, alongside a bearish technical analysis outlook. The negative valuation metrics further exacerbate the risk profile of the stock.

More about Treasure Global, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 2,379,172

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.57M

