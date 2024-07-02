Treasure Century Group Acquires Major Stake in Cambium Bio

Regeneus Ltd. (AU:CMB) has released an update.

Treasure Century Group Limited has become a substantial holder in Cambium Bio Limited, with a 16.3% voting power through the ownership of 99,900,109 ordinary shares, as of April 5, 2024. This interest was acquired through a non-cash swap of Cambium’s shares. The details of the transaction and the relevant interests are formally announced in compliance with the Corporations Act 2001.

