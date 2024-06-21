Traws Pharma Exec Resigns; Dispute Over Severance Pay

Traws Pharma (TRAW) just unveiled an announcement.

Steven M. Fruchtman has stepped down as President and Chief Scientific Officer of Traws Pharma, citing “good reason” and expecting severance pay per his employment terms, especially in light of a change in control. However, the company’s board disagrees with his interpretation and believes no severance is owed. Meanwhile, Victor Moyo remains the Chief Medical Officer for Oncology at Traws Pharma.

