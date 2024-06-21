Travis Perkins Reports Shift in Major Shareholding

Travis Perkins (GB:TPK) has released an update.

Travis Perkins PLC has announced a change in voting rights following Artemis Investment Management LLP’s disposal of shares, resulting in a decrease from 5.06% to 4.59% of total voting rights. The notification was completed on June 21, 2024, and reflects the new shareholding position as of the previous day. This could be of interest to investors monitoring significant shareholding changes within major UK companies.

For further insights into GB:TPK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.