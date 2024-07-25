Travis Perkins Announces Major Shareholding Change

Travis Perkins (GB:TPK) has released an update.

Travis Perkins PLC, a UK-based company, has reported a significant change in its ownership structure following an acquisition or disposal of voting rights by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. The Canada-based investment firm crossed the threshold on July 23, 2024, now holding 5.018169% of the voting rights, which translates to 10,664,077 shares. This change in major holdings was officially notified to the issuer on July 24, 2024.

