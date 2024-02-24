Travere’s Sparsentan Nears European Market Breakthrough

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) has released an update.

Sparsentan, a treatment for adults with primary IgA nephropathy (IgAN), is poised for a breakthrough in the European market, as the EMA’s CHMP has recommended its approval. Developed by Travere Therapeutics, Inc. and CSL Vifor, this potential new therapy, already under accelerated approval in the U.S., could soon be available across the EU and additional European countries following the European Commission’s final decision. Its unique position as a non-immunosuppressive, dual-action medication targets a significant need for those at risk of rapid disease progression, marking a potentially significant advancement in IgAN treatment.

