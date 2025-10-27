Travere Therapeutics’ Study on Homocystinuria: A Closer Look at the ACAPPELLA Study

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. ((TVTX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. is conducting a study titled ‘A Multicenter, Observational, Prospective, Natural History Study of Homocystinuria Due to Cystathionine Beta-synthase Deficiency in Pediatric and Adult Patients (ACAPPELLA)’. The study aims to understand the clinical progression of homocystinuria in patients aged 1 to 65 under current management practices, providing valuable insights into this condition.

This study does not involve any new interventions or treatments as it is observational. It focuses on collecting data to better understand the natural history of homocystinuria caused by CBS deficiency.

The study is designed as an observational, prospective, case-only study. This means it will follow patients over time to observe outcomes without altering their treatment. There is no allocation or masking involved.

The study began on December 2, 2016, and is currently recruiting participants. The latest update was submitted on November 19, 2024. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and ongoing nature.

This update could influence Travere Therapeutics’ stock performance by demonstrating their commitment to understanding rare diseases, potentially boosting investor confidence. The study’s findings may also impact the broader pharmaceutical industry by highlighting areas for future therapeutic development.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

