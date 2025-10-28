Travelzoo Reports Q3 2025 Revenue Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Travelzoo reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results, showing a 10% year-over-year increase in revenue to $22.2 million. Despite a slight decrease in net income per share compared to the previous year, the company continues to invest in acquiring new Club Members, which has impacted short-term earnings but is expected to enhance long-term profitability. The North America segment showed revenue growth, while Europe experienced an operating loss due to increased member acquisition costs. Travelzoo’s strategic focus remains on expanding its membership base and enhancing member benefits, which is anticipated to drive future revenue growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (TZOO) stock is a Hold with a $10.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Travelzoo stock, see the TZOO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TZOO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TZOO is a Neutral.

Travelzoo’s overall stock score reflects solid revenue growth and a reasonable valuation, but is tempered by financial instability and mixed earnings call results. The company’s high leverage and negative equity are significant concerns, while technical indicators suggest a neutral market position.

Travelzoo is a club for travel enthusiasts, providing travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences to its 30 million members. The company generates revenue through advertising, commissions, and membership fees, leveraging strong relationships with top travel suppliers to offer exclusive deals.

Average Trading Volume: 114,532

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $110.9M

