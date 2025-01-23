TravelSky Updates Board’s Working Rules for Improved Governance

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An announcement from TravelSky Technology ( (HK:0696) ) is now available.

TravelSky Technology Limited announced amendments to its Working Rules of the Board of Directors, which were approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. These updates aim to enhance the functionality, responsibilities, and decision-making processes of the board, potentially impacting the company’s governance and operational efficiency.

TravelSky Technology Limited is a company based in the People’s Republic of China, established as a joint stock limited company in 2000. It operates in the technology industry, specializing in providing software and solutions for the travel and aviation sectors.

YTD Price Performance: -15.52%

Average Trading Volume: 28,878

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.54B

