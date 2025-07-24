Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises Limited ( (HK:1235) ) has issued an update.

Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for August 20, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the consideration of audited financial statements, a proposed final dividend, re-election of directors, and the re-appointment of BDO Limited as auditors. Additionally, resolutions will be proposed to authorize the company’s directors to repurchase shares and issue additional shares, potentially impacting the company’s market operations and shareholder value.

More about Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises Limited

Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the travel industry. It focuses on providing travel-related services and products, primarily targeting the Asian market.

Average Trading Volume: 349,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$80.05M

Find detailed analytics on 1235 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue