TransUnion Announces Executive Incentives and Enhanced Proxy Access

TransUnion’s Compensation Committee has announced the 2024 incentive awards for executive officers, featuring performance-based and time-vested stocks aligned with previous years’ grants but with a new earnings per share metric. Additionally, TransUnion has revised its bylaws to allow shareholders meeting certain criteria to nominate directors for election, enhancing proxy access and ensuring greater stockholder representation on the Board.

