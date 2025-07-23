Transportation and Logistics Systems Settles Liabilities with Creditors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Transportation and Logistics Systems ( (TLSS) ) has shared an update.

On July 17, 2025, Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc. entered into an exchange agreement with a warrant holder to exchange 25 million shares of common stock for 22 shares of Series J Senior Convertible Preferred Stock, effective June 1, 2025. Additionally, between July 18 and July 21, 2025, the company settled approximately $506,576.63 in liabilities with creditors through the issuance of 5,066 shares of Series J Preferred Stock. The company also resolved litigation with its former law firm and a financial consultant, resulting in the issuance of additional Series J Preferred Stock and dismissal of claims with prejudice.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TLSS is a Underperform.

Transportation and Logistics Systems faces severe financial and operational challenges, as evidenced by consistent revenue declines, substantial net losses, and negative equity. The lack of technical analysis data contributes to uncertainty, while unfavorable valuation metrics further highlight the company’s struggles. These factors collectively result in a very low overall stock score, indicating significant risks for investors.

Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc. operates in the transportation and logistics industry, focusing on providing comprehensive logistics and delivery solutions.

Current Market Cap: $588.9K

