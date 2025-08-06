Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Reports Q2 2025 Earnings and Operational Updates

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

In the second quarter of 2025, tgs reported a total comprehensive income of Ps. 40,278 million, a significant decrease from Ps. 119,739 million in the same period of 2024. This decline was attributed to lower revenues in the Liquids and Natural Gas Transportation segments, despite an increase in the Midstream segment. The company faced increased costs and a negative financial result. Notably, tgs restored full operations at the Cerri Complex in May 2025 after weather-related disruptions and was the sole bidder for a tender to expand the Perito Moreno Gas Pipeline. Additionally, tgs announced a cash dividend and received a 20-year extension on its operating license.

The most recent analyst rating on (TGS) stock is a Buy with a $150.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B stock, see the TGS Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TGS is a Outperform.

TGS scores high due to its strong financial performance and attractive valuation. The company’s robust growth in revenue and cash flow, along with efficient asset management, provide a solid foundation. Technical indicators show bullish momentum, although potential overbought conditions should be monitored. The appealing P/E ratio and dividend yield further enhance the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (tgs) is a leading company in Argentina’s natural gas transportation sector, responsible for transporting approximately 60% of the country’s gas through over 5,700 miles of pipelines. The company also plays a significant role in natural gas processing and is a major midstream player in Argentina, with substantial infrastructure investments in the Vaca Muerta formation. Tgs shares are traded on the NYSE and BYMA, and its controlling company is Compañía de Inversiones de Energía S.A.

Average Trading Volume: 349,206

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.29B

