Transport International Holdings Welcomes New Board Director

Transport International Holdings Limited has appointed Ms. Wang Xiao Bin as an independent non-executive director and a member of the Audit & Risk Management Committee, effective from November 1, 2024. Ms. Wang brings extensive experience from her roles at Hang Seng Bank, Cathay Pacific Airways, and China Resources Power Holdings. Her financial acumen and leadership background are expected to strengthen the company’s governance and strategic oversight.

