TransCode Therapeutics Amends Preferred Stock Designation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

TransCode Therapeutics ( (RNAZ) ) has provided an update.

On October 27, 2025, TransCode Therapeutics amended and restated its Certificate of Designation for Series A and B Preferred Stock, following agreements with DEFJ, LLC. This amendment clarifies limitations on stock issuance and removes conversion rights in the event of Nasdaq delisting, impacting the company’s stock structure and governance.

The most recent analyst rating on (RNAZ) stock is a Buy with a $280.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TransCode Therapeutics stock, see the RNAZ Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RNAZ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RNAZ is a Underperform.

TransCode Therapeutics, as an early-stage biotech firm, presents a high-risk investment profile with significant financial challenges. The lack of revenue and increasing losses, coupled with negative equity, highlight financial instability. Technical indicators suggest continued downward pressure on the stock. The absence of a favorable valuation further impacts its attractiveness. Investors should be cautious given the speculative nature and financial health of the company.

To see Spark’s full report on RNAZ stock, click here.

More about TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of therapeutic solutions for cancer treatment. The company is engaged in creating innovative therapies to address unmet medical needs in oncology.

Average Trading Volume: 146,264

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.16M

For an in-depth examination of RNAZ stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue