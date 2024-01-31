Transcat Board Changes: Paul Moore Retires, Robert Mecca Appointed

Transcat (TRNS) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Paul D. Moore retired and resigned from Transcat, Inc.’s Board of Directors, audit committee, and corporate governance and nominating committee, effective immediately on January 24, 2024, without disagreement on any company matters. Concurrently, Robert Mecca was appointed to the Board, with his term expiring at the 2025 annual meeting and will serve on the audit committee. Mecca’s selection was independent of any prior arrangements and he received a stock option grant as part of the non-employee director compensation arrangements.

For further insights into TRNS corporate activity, check out TipRanks’ Insiders Trading Activity page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.