Transat A.T. Faces Legal Challenge Over Debt Restructuring Deal

Transat AT V & VV ( (TSE:TRZ) ) has issued an update.

Transat A.T. Inc. has been served with an injunction application by Financière Outremont Inc. to prevent the closing of a debt restructuring transaction with Canada Enterprise Emergency Funding Corporation (CEEFC) unless shareholder approval is obtained. The transaction, which aims to significantly reduce Transat’s debt and strengthen its financial position, has led to a 72% increase in the company’s share price. Transat intends to contest the injunction, asserting that the transaction does not require shareholder approval and emphasizes that it was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors after a thorough review process.

More about Transat AT V & VV

Transat A.T. Inc. operates in the travel and tourism industry, primarily offering vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services. The company focuses on providing leisure travel solutions and has been navigating financial restructuring due to challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Average Trading Volume: 103,552

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$110.8M

