TransAct Technologies Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Transact Technologies ( (TACT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Transact Technologies presented to its investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing software-driven technology and integrated printing solutions for sectors such as food service, casino and gaming, and POS automation.

In its preliminary third quarter 2025 financial results, TransAct Technologies reported significant growth in sales and profitability, highlighting a 21% increase in net sales compared to the same quarter in 2024. The company also noted a substantial increase in terminal sales and a strengthened balance sheet, which it attributes to organizational changes and positive market response to its BOHA solution suite.

Key financial metrics from the report include net sales of $13.2 million, a 58% increase in casino and gaming net sales, and a 12% rise in total quarterly FST net sales year-over-year. The company achieved a gross profit of $6.6 million with a gross margin of 49.8%. Additionally, TransAct reported a net income of $15 thousand, a notable improvement from the net loss of $551 thousand in the third quarter of 2024. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA also showed positive trends, reflecting the company’s operational improvements.

Looking ahead, TransAct Technologies remains optimistic about its financial outlook for the full year 2025, expecting net sales between $50 million and $53 million and adjusted EBITDA between breakeven and $1.5 million. The company is focused on leveraging its enhanced cash position to explore new market opportunities and deliver increased value to its stakeholders.

