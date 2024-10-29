Trajan Group Passes Key Resolutions at AGM

Trajan Group Holdings Ltd (AU:TRJ) has released an update.

At its 2024 Annual General Meeting, Trajan Group Holdings Ltd successfully passed several key resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Robert Lyon as a director. The global analytical science company also renewed its long-term incentive plan, granting options to multiple directors, and upheld its proportional takeover bid provision.

