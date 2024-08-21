Trainline PLC Completes Share Buyback Initiative

Trainline (GB:TRN) has released an update.

Trainline PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 75,722 of its own ordinary shares, with prices ranging from 308.80p to 323.40p per share, resulting in a volume weighted average price of 315.11p. The shares acquired on 20 August 2024 will be cancelled, subsequently reducing the total number of shares in issue to 457,497,055. This move follows the authorization from the company’s shareholders and is part of an ongoing share purchase programme.

