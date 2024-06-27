Trainline Executives Granted Performance Shares

Trainline (GB:TRN) has released an update.

Trainline PLC has announced the grant of Performance Share Plan (PSP) awards to its Executive Directors, with CEO Jody Ford receiving 661,229 shares and CFO Peter Wood 342,202 shares, vesting based on performance conditions outlined in the FY2024 Annual Report. These awards were granted at no cost to the executives and are in line with UK Market Abuse Regulation requirements. Trainline, known for its rail and coach ticket platform, facilitates travel planning with its comprehensive website and app.

