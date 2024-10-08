Trainline Executes Share Buyback, Cancels Shares

Trainline (GB:TRN) has released an update.

Trainline PLC has announced a recent buyback of 66,608 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 320.80p to 329.80p per share, with the average price at 325.32p, as part of its share repurchase program initiated on May 3, 2024. The shares acquired through this transaction will be cancelled, reducing the total number of ordinary shares in issue to 455,054,667. This move comes following the authority granted by shareholders at Trainline’s 2024 Annual General Meeting.

