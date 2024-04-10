Trailbreaker Resources Finalizes Charitable Financing

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd (TSE:TBK) has released an update.

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. has successfully completed a private placement, issuing over 4 million Charity Flow-Through Units at prices between $0.56 and $0.64, raising a total of $2,352,500. The funds will support Canadian exploration expenses, with certain proceeds qualifying for federal and provincial tax credits for critical mineral exploration. The securities are subject to a standard four-month hold period in Canada.

For further insights into TSE:TBK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.