Tragic Incident at China Travel’s Subsidiary Site

China Travel International Investment Hong Kong (HK:0308) has released an update.

China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Limited reports a tragic safety incident at the Detian Scenic Spot, operated by a non-wholly owned subsidiary, resulting in one fatality and 60 injuries. The company has initiated an emergency response and is cooperating with local authorities, while expressing remorse and pledging to strengthen safety measures. Despite the incident, the company does not expect a significant impact on its overall operations.

