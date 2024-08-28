TPR Co., Ltd. Enhances Corporate Governance and Diversity

TPR Co., Ltd. (JP:6463) has released an update.

TPR Co., Ltd. is committed to advancing its corporate governance in alignment with its philosophy of fostering a clean environment and a sophisticated global society, achieved through superior technology and products. The company adheres to Japan’s Corporate Governance Code, emphasizing shareholder rights, stakeholder cooperation, transparency, and director accountability. TPR Co., Ltd. also prioritizes diversity, aiming for 40% representation of women, foreigners, and mid-career hires in managerial positions, and ensures the ethical management of its corporate pension funds.

