TP ICAP Executes Treasury Share Buyback

TP ICAP Group PLC has reported the repurchase of 320,523 of its own shares to be held in treasury, with the transaction conducted through Peel Hunt LLP on the London Stock Exchange. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 241 to 244 pence, with an average cost of 242.87 pence per share. This buyback affects the company’s total voting rights, which now stand at 762,648,332 ordinary shares.

