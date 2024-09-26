TP ICAP Conducts Share Buyback, Strengthens Treasury

TP ICap (GB:TCAP) has released an update.

TP ICAP Group PLC has recently bought back 38,767 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging between 234 and 235 pence per share. The buyback is part of a strategy, resulting in 36,146,410 shares held in treasury and leaving 759,244,522 shares available for voting rights. This move could indicate the company’s confidence in its financial health and may impact shareholder value.

