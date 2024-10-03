Toyota Announces September Share Buyback Results

Toyota Motor (JP:7203) has released an update.

Toyota Motor Corporation has announced the repurchase of 319,795,675 shares of its common stock at a total cost of JPY 884,485,350,975 during September 2024. This buyback is a part of a larger repurchase plan approved by the board of directors, with a maximum of 530 million shares to be bought back for up to JPY 1.2 trillion by April 2025. The recent repurchase includes shares acquired through a tender offer that concluded in September.

