Toyo Suisan Reports Modest Sales Growth Amid Challenges

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., a leading company in the food industry, is renowned for its production of instant noodles and seafood products, operating primarily in the Japanese market with a significant international presence. The company has reported its consolidated financial results for the first six months of fiscal year 2026, ending September 30, 2025, showing a modest increase in net sales despite a slight decline in profits.

For the period under review, Toyo Suisan’s net sales reached ¥256,074 million, marking a 1.1% increase from the previous year. However, operating profit saw a slight decrease of 0.1% to ¥39,772 million, and ordinary profit fell by 1.0% to ¥43,784 million. The profit attributable to owners of the parent also experienced a minor decline of 0.6%, amounting to ¥33,325 million. The company attributed these results to competitive sales environments and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, despite efforts in cost reduction and aggressive sales activities.

Segment-wise, the Seafood Segment showed robust growth with a 4.4% increase in sales, while the Overseas Instant Noodles Segment faced challenges due to foreign exchange impacts, despite price revisions. The Domestic Instant Noodles Segment saw a 1.5% increase in sales, driven by strong performance of key products, though profit margins were squeezed by rising costs. The Frozen and Refrigerated Foods Segment and the Cold-Storage Segment both reported solid sales growth and profit increases, highlighting the company’s diversified product strength.

Looking ahead, Toyo Suisan remains cautiously optimistic, revising its full-year forecast upwards with expectations of a 4.4% increase in net sales and a 4.6% rise in operating profit for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The company continues to focus on strategic initiatives to enhance its market position and navigate the challenges in the global economic environment.

