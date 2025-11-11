Townsquare Media Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Townsquare Media LLC ( (TSQ) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Townsquare Media LLC presented to its investors.

Townsquare Media LLC is a community-focused digital and broadcast media company that provides digital marketing solutions, primarily operating outside the top 50 U.S. markets. The company specializes in digital advertising through its Townsquare Ignite division and offers subscription-based digital marketing services via Townsquare Interactive.

In its latest earnings report, Townsquare Media reported a decrease in net revenue by 7.4% year-over-year for the third quarter of 2025, with a net loss of $5.5 million. Despite these declines, the company saw a 2.1% increase in total digital net revenue for the first nine months of 2025, which now represents 55% of the company’s total net revenue.

Key financial highlights include a 7% year-over-year increase in direct digital advertising revenue streams and a 21% growth in segment profit for Townsquare Interactive. The company also reduced its debt by $17 million since its February 2025 refinancing, indicating a strong focus on expense management and debt reduction.

Looking ahead, Townsquare Media remains optimistic about its ability to drive shareholder value through continued growth in net revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and cash flow, alongside further debt reduction and dividend payments.

