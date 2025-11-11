Tower Semiconductor’s Strong Q3 2025 and Growth Plans

Tower Semiconductor ( (TSEM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Tower Semiconductor presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is a leading foundry specializing in high-value analog semiconductor solutions, catering to diverse markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, and aerospace. The company is known for its advanced analog technology offerings and extensive design enablement services.

In its third quarter of 2025 financial results, Tower Semiconductor reported a revenue of $396 million, marking a 6% increase from the previous quarter. The company also announced a record revenue guidance of $440 million for the fourth quarter, driven by growth across its core technologies.

Key financial highlights include a gross profit of $93 million and a net profit of $54 million for the third quarter. The company generated $139 million in cash flow from operating activities, with significant investments in property and equipment amounting to $103 million. Tower Semiconductor is also investing an additional $300 million in expanding its SiPho and SiGe capacities.

The company’s strategic focus on its core technologies, including power management and image sensors, positions it well for future growth. The ongoing investments in capacity expansion and next-generation capabilities are expected to support this trajectory.

Looking ahead, Tower Semiconductor’s management remains optimistic about sustained growth, supported by strong demand in data centers and its leadership in SiGe and SiPho technologies. The company’s commitment to innovation and capacity expansion is anticipated to drive continued success in the semiconductor industry.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue