Tower Semiconductor to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 4

Tower ( (TSEM) ) has issued an update.

On July 14, 2025, Tower Semiconductor announced its plans to release the second quarter 2025 financial results on August 4, 2025. The company will also host a conference call to discuss these results and provide guidance for the third quarter of 2025. This announcement underscores Tower Semiconductor’s ongoing commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement, as it continues to position itself as a leader in the analog semiconductor industry.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is a leading foundry specializing in high-value analog semiconductor solutions. The company provides a wide range of technology, development, and process platforms for markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor is committed to sustainability and innovation, offering customizable process platforms like SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, and more. The company operates facilities in Israel, the U.S., Japan, and collaborates with STMicroelectronics in Italy, while also having access to Intel’s New Mexico factory.

Average Trading Volume: 584,817

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.06B

