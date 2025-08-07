Touyun Biotech Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results and Dividend Decision

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

China Touyun Tech Group ( (HK:1332) ) has shared an announcement.

Touyun Biotech Group Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 22, 2025, to approve the interim financial results for the first half of the year and discuss the potential payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it may impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns, reflecting its operational performance and future financial planning.

More about China Touyun Tech Group

Touyun Biotech Group Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on innovative biotech solutions and products. The company is incorporated in Bermuda and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, indicating its international market presence and focus.

Average Trading Volume: 617,604

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$272.2M

