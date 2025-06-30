Touyun Biotech Group Implements Strategic Measures to Enhance Financial Stability

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Touyun Tech Group ( (HK:1332) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Touyun Biotech Group Limited has announced a series of strategic measures to address its liquidity challenges and improve its financial position, as outlined in its 2024 Annual Report. The company is actively launching new health products to expand its market presence and has secured financial support through loans and shareholder agreements to defer debt repayments. Additionally, the company is exploring the sale of non-core assets to bolster working capital, with recent disposals expected to yield significant gains.

Touyun Biotech Group Limited operates in the biotech industry, focusing on developing and marketing health products. The company aims to expand its customer base and revenue streams by launching new health products, capitalizing on the growing health consciousness among the population.

