Tourism Holdings Sees Major Shareholding Changes

Tourism Holdings Limited (AU:THL) has released an update.

Tourism Holdings Limited has witnessed a significant movement in its substantial holding, with ANZ entities including ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited, ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited, and ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited reporting changes in their stock positions. The transactions, consisting of on-market purchases and sales, resulted in a shift of over 1% in the shareholders’ total holdings. These changes are part of the dynamic financial engagements by ANZ’s related corporate bodies within the stipulated reporting period.

